Tuesday, April 19, 2022 – 36-year-old model, Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on Monday April 18 to share an eye-catching photo.

The model was standing in front of a sink in the nude and covering her chest with her arms in the photo, while also showing off wild tan lines that were the result of her wearing a swimsuit with cutouts.

“This is great,” Chrissy wrote atop the photo, poking fun at the bizarre tan lines she recently obtained.

The photo also revealed a scar from her breast implant removal surgery.

Chrissy’s new snapshot comes after she made headlines for celebrating her and husband John Legend‘s daughter Luna‘s 6th birthday at Disneyland. The family, which also includes 3-year-old son Miles, looked like they had a delightful time at one of America’s most popular theme parks in adorable photos taken during the fun-filled day.