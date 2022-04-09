Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 9, 2022 – The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) Director-General Ezra Chiloba has disclosed worrying details on why Kenyans have been asked to re-register their sim cards as new details emerge.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, Chiloba revealed that there has been a worrying trend witnessed in Kenya that despite the country having a population of approximately 50 million people, the number of sim cards that have been registered is totally different.

Chiloba said that “Kenya has a total of 65 million registered SIM cards” totally different from the population in this country saying that this raises many questions.

“This means each and every person in this country including the newborn has a number attached to them. But we know some of us have more than one SIM card. Some registered and others not,” he said.

Chiloba urged Kenyans to comply with the registration exercise saying it seeks to better the communication sector services in the country for the good of the nation.

He noted that there is no need for Kenyans to lament over being asked for photos during the registration exercise yet the same people often share them on their social platforms.

