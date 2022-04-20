Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – Detectives based in Juja, Kiambu County, are hunting down three suspects who killed a 23-year-old university student in cold blood last night, before escaping with his mobile phone and other valuables.

Joel Juma, a fourth-year Industrial Chemistry student at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), was stabbed two times in the chest by one of the thugs before they fled to darkness in the 2 am incident.

According to Juma’s girlfriend who is a Law student at the Mt Kenya University, Parklands Campus, she had escorted her boyfriend to get some revision materials from his classmates a few blocks away, when the bloodthirst gang accosted them.

The girlfriend had gone to visit his lover last evening at around 6 pm and found him studying for his examinations. She prepared a meal that they shared together before they retired to bed.

However, Juma later woke up and embarked on his books but at 2 am, he asked her to escort him to where a classmate lived a few blocks away, to get some reference material that he needed before morning.

It is while on their way when the thugs attacked them near hotel Lilies, demanding for money and mobile phones.

Two of them descended on Juma with blows and kicks before stabbing him twice on the left side of his chest, leaving him lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

The third assailant manhandled the lady who hadn’t carried any valuable and luckily, left her unscathed.

Local guards who heard the commotion rushed to the scene and together with the heavily shaken girlfriend, helped Juma to a local dispensary where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Detectives have since established that pockets of a notorious gang, which escaped the ongoing operation to rid Kayole and Dandora of criminals, has found a safe haven in Gachororo, where they are regrouping with the aim of establishing a fiefdom.

Consequently, a major undercover operation to completely annihilate the gang has been launched in the area. Detectives from the Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and the Special Service Unit (SSU) have been dispatched conduct the operation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.