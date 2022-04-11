Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 11, 2022 – Roman Abramovich has reportedly made an offer to buy La Liga giants, Valencia, once the sale of Chelsea is completed.

Chelsea are currently in the process of finding new ownership to take over from Abramovich after his assets were seized by the British Government due to his alleged links to Russian president Vladimir Putin. Abramovich now has his eye on another club, after reportedly already securing Turkish side Goztepe FC, according to Miguel Zorio, who is a rival bidder for Valencia.

Zorio, who was the former President of Valencia, has now claimed that he will make official his attempt to buy shares in the Spanish club from the owner, Peter Lim, later this month. Valencia have fallen into financial ruin under their absentee owner and have gone from European regulars to being a mid-table club in La Liga, with multiple star players sold and not replaced over the past 18 months.

There has now been a claim from Zorio that Lim has attempted to sell the club to Abramovich and has accused the current Valencia owner of leaking the news to the media. Zorio has also suggested that the Russian oligarch is the other major contender to buy the club.

Plaza Deportiva report a letter from Zorio as stating: “Peter Lim has tried to sell the club in London for €250million and has not succeeded. Lately, he has leaked to international media that he has two purchase offers, mine and that of the Russian oligarch of Chelsea. And from here, I tell him that either he puts €50m every year to compensate for the losses he generates or he sells to us. Whether he likes it or not.”