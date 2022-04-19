Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 19, 2022 – Chelsea defender, Antonio Rudiger has reportedly rejected an offer by rival club, Manchester United.

According to reports, Rudiger, 29, is one of United’s defensive targets when the transfer window opens in June, as his contract at Stamford Bridge runs out at the end of the season.

The two parties are believed to have held discussions about a possible deal for Rudiger to join Old Trafford as Manchester United’s Harry Maguire has struggled this season.

In February, Rudiger spoke of his happiness at Chelsea but indicated his wage demands must be met if he is to remain at the Blues..

Rudiger told The Athletic: “I feel great here, I have always said it. I think the way I play you can see that I’m happy here. But there are also other people who have to make decisions.’

Concerning amy move, Manchester Evening News reported that Rudiger is likely to reject United’s advances as he wishes to sign for a club who will play Champions League football next season.

The news is a big blow to United who are in desperate need of a top central defender having conceded 44 goals in the Premier League already this season.

Last year, United signed Raphael Varane from Real Madrid but the Frenchman has struggled to stay in the team since arriving in Manchester with injuries . He’s been limited to 15 appearances this season . While Lindelof and Bailly have atimes failed to flatter this season.