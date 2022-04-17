Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 17, 2022 – Kitui County Governor Charity Ngilu could be having second thoughts about Deputy President William Ruto after what happened in Bomet in the just concluded UDA nominations.

In a statement on her Facebook post, Ngilu broke her silence after the 24-year-old Linet Chepkorir alias Toto, beat all the odds to be nominated for Bomet woman representative seat under the UDA ticket.

She congratulated the young woman aspirant for her victory, saying that was a clear inspiration to the girl child across the country and that she was so humbled by the victory.

According to the Azimio la Umoja leader who does not see eye-to-eye with Ruto, Chepkorir’s victory has inspired many in the country, adding that all is possible for any willing heart.

She noted that her nomination meant more women will be added to the decision-making table in the country.

“Congratulations Linet Chepkorir (Toto) for winning the Bomet Women Rep nomination at that young age. An inspirational win to the girl child across the country. Nothing is impossible if you put your mind to it. Onwards and Upwards to Bunge. #MoreWomenOnTheTable” stated Ngilu.

This comes just five days after Ngilu criticized the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, claiming it had left out women in its formation.

The governor was reacting to the picture of Kenya Kwanza Alliance principals signing a coalition pact on April 12.

She lauded Raila Odinga’s camp saying it had taken into consideration the role of women in a political coalition.

Chepkorir got the attention of Kenyans on Friday after defying all odds and putting up a spirited fight throughout her campaigns for the UDA ticket, where she defeated 10 other aspirants she was competing with.

