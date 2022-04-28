Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 28 April 2022 – A smartly dressed woman and a man entered a liquor store and stole several bottles of liquor, not knowing that they were being recorded by CCTV cameras.

In the footage shared online, the two shoplifters are seen pretending to be shopping around the liquor store.

The woman was the first to pick a ‘mzinga’ from the shelf before stuffing it in her dress.

The man then followed suit.

They walked out of the liquor store without raising eyebrows.

The owner of the store discovered later that the suspects had shoplifted after reviewing the CCTV footage.

Watch a video of how they smoothly executed their mission.

The Kenyan DAILY POST