Friday, 08 April 2022 – Two smartly dressed men were captured on CCTV breaking into an apartment at Mirema Drive along Thika Road.

They stole an expensive curved TV and ransacked the apartment looking for other valuables before walking away.

The two men are suspected of being behind cases of burglary in Roysambu and Mirema Drive.

A victim of the robbery incident shared the CCTV footage and appealed to members of the public to provide any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects.

“If you can recognize them, report to Kasarani police station or any station near you. They are burglars and stole at Mirema Drive, Nairobi,” he wrote.

Watch the footage.

