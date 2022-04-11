Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, 11 April 2022 – A video footage of a young lady who broke into an apartment in Nairobi’s Donholm estate has surfaced online.
The smartly dressed lady crawled like a snake and broke into one of the houses where she stole some phones.
A tenant shared the CCTV footage online and wrote, “On Thursday morning in Donholm phs 8 at our apartment, this lady came and stole some phones.
“She was trying to enter into my house. Take care,”
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
