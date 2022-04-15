Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday April 15, 2022 – Cardi B has returned to Instagram weeks after she deactivated her account.

The rapper had left Twitter and Instagram after getting into an online fight with her fans because she didn’t attend the Grammys.

She’s back on Instagram now and in her first post following her return, she shared sexy photos of herself.

The mother-of-two is seen wearing a crop top in the photo with her cleavage on display.

See more photos below.