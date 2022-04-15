Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday April 15, 2022 – Rappers Cardi B and Offset have finally revealed their 7-month-old son’s name.

In photos shared on their separate Instagram accounts, the rapping duo confirmed their newborn who was delivered in September last year, has a very ocean-themed moniker.

Cardi and Offset said they decided to name him “Wave Set Cephus”. Cardi’s photo album shows Wave looking as cool as ever in a baby-blue ensemble complete with a matching chain.

In Offset’s snap, the tiny tot looks adorable while chilling in the bath with multiple chains and a diamond earring.

Offset shares Wave and Kulture with Cardi, along with daughter Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, with previous partners.

The blended family of seven are all featured in a new photoshoot for ESSENCE, appearing on the cover of the May/June issue.

Cardi and Offset tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed Kulture a year later in July. The “WAP” rapper announced that she was pregnant with her second child at the 2021 BET Awards. Until now, neither Cardi nor Offset had shared photos of Wave’s face or revealed his name.

New Cover Alert: ESSENCE reveals its 52nd anniversary issue highlighting the profound endurance of love, featuring global icons, @iamcardib and @offsetyrn's, first official family portraits with the exclusive reveal of their youngest son, Wave! #ESSENCE ✨ pic.twitter.com/bCY6uCNdab — ESSENCE (@Essence) April 14, 2022