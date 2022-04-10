Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Location: Nairobi

Our client, an international organization who is a leading provider of language interpretation

services is seeking to recruit Spanish language speaking call center agents.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Assist our client’s community and help resolve inquiries empathetically, accurately and on
  • Make well balanced decisions and personally driven to be an effective advocate for our community
  • Investigate and resolve issues that are reported on client platform such as requests for account
  • Respond to user inquiries with high quality, speed, empathy and accuracy
  • Gather, analyze and utilize relevant data to develop ways to improve the overall user experience on the site
  • Identify inefficiencies in workflows and suggest solutions
  • Recognize trends and patterns, and escalate issues outside the company policy to the global team

Qualifications and Experience

  • Between 18-35
  • Must be living in Kenya
  • Must speak fluent English and Spanish.
  • High school education mandatory. College education an advantage
  • Must be currently unemployed or working as a casual
  • Must possess strong interpersonal skills, verbal and written communication skills and most importantly empathy
  • High affinity and cultural awareness of political/social situation regarding the relevant market/region.
  • Must have NSSF, NHIF and KRA pin.

How to Apply

To apply send your CV to: recruit@flexi-personnel.com by Friday 25th April 2022.

Indicate the Spanish and English language on the email subject for easier retrieval and placement.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement.

