Location: Nairobi
Our client, an international organization who is a leading provider of language interpretation
services is seeking to recruit Spanish language speaking call center agents.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assist our client’s community and help resolve inquiries empathetically, accurately and on
- Make well balanced decisions and personally driven to be an effective advocate for our community
- Investigate and resolve issues that are reported on client platform such as requests for account
- Respond to user inquiries with high quality, speed, empathy and accuracy
- Gather, analyze and utilize relevant data to develop ways to improve the overall user experience on the site
- Identify inefficiencies in workflows and suggest solutions
- Recognize trends and patterns, and escalate issues outside the company policy to the global team
Qualifications and Experience
- Between 18-35
- Must be living in Kenya
- Must speak fluent English and Spanish.
- High school education mandatory. College education an advantage
- Must be currently unemployed or working as a casual
- Must possess strong interpersonal skills, verbal and written communication skills and most importantly empathy
- High affinity and cultural awareness of political/social situation regarding the relevant market/region.
- Must have NSSF, NHIF and KRA pin.
How to Apply
To apply send your CV to: recruit@flexi-personnel.com by Friday 25th April 2022.
Indicate the Spanish and English language on the email subject for easier retrieval and placement.
NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement.
