Thursday April 28, 2022 – There is a video making rounds online showing a group of men digging the grave of a buried pregnant woman and claiming that she has given birth after death.

Some Ghanaian news outlets reported that the pregnant woman was due for delivery but died under mysterious circumstances.

It was reported that few days after she was buried, people in the community allegedly ”heard the cry of a baby from the grave.”

Some men decided to destroy the grave to see for themselves if the baby crying is real or their minds were playing tricks on them.

The baby was reportedly rescued ”alive.”

