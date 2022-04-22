Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 22, 2022 – A section of Bungoma County residents has expressed their disappointment with the Azimio La Umoja movement over the failure to nominate Westlands MP, Timothy Wanyonyi, as the coalition’s candidate in the Nairobi gubernatorial race.

Instead, the Raila Odinga-led outfit nominated Polycarp Igathe as the coalition’s gubernatorial aspirant and Wanyonyi as his running mate.

Speaking to journalists in Bungoma town, where Tim comes from, the residents condemned Raila for sacrificing Tim in favor of Polycarp Igathe, who is less popular.

“Our son Tim was a frontrunner in this, he has really been wasted by ODM and we are not happy,” said Isaac Wamalwa from Kabuchai.

The residents threatened to reject Raila on August 9 on grounds that the Bukusu community has nothing to smile about in Azimio.

“We cannot support Raila blindly again since he is not showing any efforts to reciprocate,” said Magdalene Nasambu, an elderly woman from Bungoma County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.