Friday, April 1, 2022 – Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula now risks being cursed by elders from his community if he will not stop attacking President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Addressing the media, the elders, led by their Chairman Patrick Wangamati, told Wetangula to weigh his words before opening his mouth to attack Uhuru and Raila.

Wangamati noted that Wetangula’s utterances could leave the country more divided if not checked.

“We know it is his constitutional right to campaign and address the media, but he must not address the president like he is addressing a kid,” Wangamati stated.

He was responding to Wetangula’s remarks early in the week where he told Uhuru to stop making reckless and careless statements that might divide the country.

This was in relation to Uhuru’s allegation that Deputy President William Ruto had planned to overthrow him, which is why he sought the help of ODM Leader Raila Odinga through the handshake to counter the DP.

