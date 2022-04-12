Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 12, 2022 – A video has surfaced online showing a school girl smashing her phones with a stone after they were confiscated.

The principal shamed the girl in front of other students and ordered her to smash the phones as her schoolmates watched.

The poor girl had no option but to follow the orders from the bully principal.

Cyprian Nyakundi shared the video on Twitter and called out the principal.

He argued that the principal should have confiscated the phones and given them back to the girl’s parents instead of destroying them.

‘’Arrest this high school principal for shaming the student and destroying property instead of confiscating and giving it back to the parents. These principals have become ungovernable. Gatanga CCM principal killed a student,’’ he wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST