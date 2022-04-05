Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 05 April 2022 – Kasarani Member of Parliament, Mercy Gakuya, was captured on camera ordering police officers from Kasarani police station to eject two women from a roadside rally she was hosting.

Gakuya alleged that the women were disrupting her rally.

In the video, the bullish MP is heard instructing the cops to eject the two women from the rally.

However, the residents ganged up against the cops and defended the women.

According to reports, Gakuya hires rogue cops from Kasarani police station to intimidate those with divergent views when she is hosting roadside rallies.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Nyakundi wrote, “Kasarani MP Mercy Gakuya orders police (who blindly take instructions from her) to eject some ladies from a roadside rally she was hosting.

“We need to overhaul Kasarani Police Division. Kuna kashetani huko. Otherwise kudos to residents. Tunafagia hawa MP’s.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.