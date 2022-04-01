Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 1, 2022 – Scout Willis has shared a sweet photo of herself and her father Bruce Willis following the announcement that he is stepping away from acting due to a health issue.

Earlier this week, his family announced that the actor had been diagnosed with the condition aphasia – which can affect a person’s cognitive abilities. As a result, the actor will be taking a step back from acting.

There has been an outpouring of support since the news was announced on social media, with his daughter Scout, 30, having opened up about the response that it’s had.

Scout spoke about the experience on Instagram last night, sharing a photo of herself and her father sitting together and smiling at each other.

Alongside the photo, she wrote a message to her “papa” as well as to his supporters.

She wrote: “Yesterday was so surreal, sharing something so personal. I didn’t know how it would be received. There’s always an unknown when sharing out so vulnerably into the world.”

She continued: “I’d hoped for some love and compassion. I truly never could have anticipated the depth and breadth of the love we received as a family yesterday.”

Scout, whose mother is Demi Moore, 59, said that it was a “humbling” experience, with her realising how much “love, energy and prayers” were being sent.

Addressing fans directly, she said: “I am so grateful for your love. I’m so grateful to hear about what my papa means to you. Thank you so much to everyone who reached out.”