Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 12, 2022 – Britney Spears, 40, has announced that she is pregnant with her third child.

The singer, who is engaged to fitness model Sam Asghari, 28, made the announcement on Monday, months after she was released from a conservatorship that she said prevented her from marrying and having additional children.

She wrote: “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly!’

“So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby… 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It’s growing.”

Spears said she “won’t be going out much” following her announcement, in order to avoid media attention.

Spears has two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, from her previous marriage with Kevin Federline.