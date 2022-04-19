Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 19, 2022 – Brazilian football star Hulk, full name Givanildo Vieira de Sousa, has welcomed a baby with the niece of his ex-wife.

Camila Angelo gave birth to daughter Zaya at a hospital in Miami.

The 35-year-old footballer was given permission by his club Atletico Mineiro to miss Sunday’s match against Coritiba so he could be present at the birth.

They have named their newborn Zaya and Hulk called her his “princess” and promised to “love and protect” her forever.

Hulk, who already has three children with his former wife Iran Angelo, wrote on Instagram moments after the birth of his newest child: “Our little Zaya was born under the blessing of God Our Almighty Father.

“Zaya means enlightened, luck, flower that blossoms and she comes to bring light and illuminate our lives more. Come blossom our home my love. We’ve dreamed about your arrival for a long time. Happy to be able to experience the grace of the promises of God. Thank you God for my family that I will honour and love for ever.”

He added: “You are an answer to our prayers, daughter, you came to make our life even more beautiful. You are our blessing. Welcome my princess, I will love and protect you for ever. Hulk, your father.”

In an Instagram story, he posted a photo of Zaya’s birth card with the time of her birth as well as her size and weight. It showed she was born at 2:22pm Florida-time on Monday, April 18.

Hulk and Camila revealed they were expecting their first child together in an Instagram post last September which included footage of them kissing and photos of them holding up ultrasound scan photos.

The Brazilian footballer reportedly broke the news of their relationship with his family in December 2019.

This came as a shock because Hulk was married to Camilla’s aunt and they have 3 kids together.

Hulk and Camila married in September 2020 following his split from Iran, the mother of his two sons and daughter.

Iran accused her 32-year-old niece of “cutting her flesh like a knife” last October shortly after she announced she was expecting.