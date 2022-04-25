Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 25, 2022 – Revered human rights crusader, Boniface Mwangi has warned Azimio bloggers against tainting the image of Narc Kenya Chairperson, Martha Karua, who is set to deputise former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Karua, 61, is currently accompanying Raila to the United States and is among those touted to deputise Raila who is the Azimio–One Kenya Alliance presidential flag bearer in August.

Others who are touted to be Raila’s running mate include Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka and former Gatanga Member of Parliament, Peter Kenneth.

Mwangi, in a social media post on Monday, said those touting Karua to be Raila’s running mate should do so without maligning the good name of Martha Karua.

“Today is the day when paid bloggers and even some politicians will attack @MarthaKaruato push their candidate.

“Whoever you believe should be @RailaOdinga’s or even @WilliamsRuto deputy should be pushed without maligning Martha Karua. Play clean politics. #BabaNaMartha #RARUA,”’ Mwangi wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST