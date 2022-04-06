Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – Former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, couldn’t hold his thirst when a beautiful lady called Wambo on Twitter updated her profile photo.
He liked Wambo’s photo and sparked reactions among his followers.
One follower wrote, “Boni Khalwale has started looking for a KCPE candidate for 2035,” – implying that he might look for the lady and impregnate her.
Another one added, “Shoot your shot Mr. Bullfighter,”.
See the screenshot below.
