Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – Former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, couldn’t hold his thirst when a beautiful lady called Wambo on Twitter updated her profile photo.

He liked Wambo’s photo and sparked reactions among his followers.

One follower wrote, “Boni Khalwale has started looking for a KCPE candidate for 2035,” – implying that he might look for the lady and impregnate her.

Another one added, “Shoot your shot Mr. Bullfighter,”.

See the screenshot below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.