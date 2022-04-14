Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 14, 2022 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has started conducting party nomination preliminaries which have not gone well as expected.

In Bomet County, incumbent woman Representative, Joyce Korir was seen shedding tears like a child while accusing the UDA nomination board of rigging her out.

The woman rep almost went mad at Tenwek High school as she claimed that her opponents already rigged the elections.

A video shared also showed Korir being manhandled while being taken away from the polling station after trying to confront someone in the station.

Nominated Member of Parliament, Wilson Sossion also claimed there were incidents of vote-rigging in Bomet and gave an example where marked ballots papers were impounded in Kapkatet while heading to Tenwek High School.

“The ballot papers have been marked in favor of a particular candidate and there is a defined lineup and team within this arrangement,” Sossion said.

Consequently, Sossion demanded the suspension of the exercise for a few hours or a day to ensure that the process is credible.

Here is the video of Joyce Korir crying like a baby.

