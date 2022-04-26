Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 26, 2022 – Westlands Member of Parliament, Tim Wanyonyi, has announced he is taking a two-week break from active politics to reflect on his next political move.

This is after President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga forced him out of the Nairobi gubernatorial race after they gave a direct Azimio ticket to former Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe.

According to Alutalala Mukhwana, chief of protocol and legal counsel for Wanyonyi, the politician was still weighing his options on whether he should still vie for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat.

Mukhwana noted that Wanyonyi is also evaluating the second option of remaining in Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party and defending his Westlands parliamentary seat as announced by ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, on Friday.

On the other hand, Wanyonyi can opt to run on a joint ticket in the Kenya Kwanza coalition by deputizing Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, who has already secured a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket.

“Mheshimiwa is going to make an announcement in the next two weeks on his next move,” Mukhwana stated.

On the decision of Azimio La Umoja to pick Polycarp Igathe as the gubernatorial candidate and Philip Kaloki as his running mate, Mukhwana noted that the former Nairobi deputy governor represented ideologies for the minority and not the interests of the Nairobi residents in general.

“They have forced him out of the race in favour of a political novice who represents capitalistic interests,” stated Mukhwana.

The announcement by Wanyonyi comes three days after meeting Sakaja at a city hotel. The meeting between the two raised political questions, with a section of political pundits opining that it was a very strong political statement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.