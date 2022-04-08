Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 8, 2022 – Former National Assembly Speaker Kenneth Marende has been dealt a severe blow in his gubernatorial bid for Vihiga County.

This is after the Banyore elders refused to endorse him for the seat despite his excellent reputation.

Addressing the press, the elders declared the incumbent Governor Wilder Ottichilo as their preferred candidate.

While ruling out Marende, the Banyore elders said that the candidature of the former speaker would hurt the community’s chances of retaining the seat.

Further, the elders settled on the nominated MP Godfrey Osoti as their preferred senatorial candidate.

“The Bunyore Council of Elders insists on the endorsement of Governor Wilber Ottichilo and Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi as their preferred candidates for governor and senator seats respectively. We do not recognize other aspirants from the Bunyore community,” the elders said in their statement.

The elders’ decision comes after their spirited attempt to convince Marende to pull out of the gubernatorial race failed.

Both Ottichilo and Marende are allied to the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition, a move that is likely to give the Kenya Kwanza team a great chance of winning the seat.

While Ottichilo will be defending his seat on an ODM ticket, Marende will be contesting via the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K).

Other aspirants for the seat include Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi, who will be contesting in the Amani National Congress party, Senator George Kaniri and former Governor Moses Akaranga are also in the race.

Ottichilo and Marende come from the Banyore subtribe, while Akaranga and Agoi come from the popular Maragoli subtribe.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.