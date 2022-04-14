Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 14, 2022 – The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has today announced an increment in fuel prices in the April review.

In the review, the maximum retail prices of petrol, kerosene, and diesel increased by Sh 9.90 per litre.

EPRA Managing Director Daniel Kiptoo said the prices have been subsidized to cushion Kenyans amid the fuel crisis in the world that has seen the cost of fuel rise exponentially due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

The increment in fuel prices is a big win for oil cartels since they were hoarding fuel in their storage tanks waiting for the government to increase fuel prices.

For the last three weeks, there has been a shortage of fuel in the country and the government was accusing oil cartels of hoarding the precious commodity.

On Wednesday, Rubis CEO Jean-Christian Bergeron was deported to France on claims of economic sabotage due to the ongoing fuel crisis in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST