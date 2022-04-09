Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 9, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid has received a huge boost after National Assembly Speaker, Justin Bedan Muturi, threw his weight behind him.

Muturi’s decision to join Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance comes on the deadline for submission of political parties’ agreements to the Registrar of Political Parties as per the Political Parties (Amendment) Act 2021, which is today [April 9].

It would seem that the Speaker made the decision last-minute after putting up quite the campaign since he first announced his desire to serve as president come August 9, 2022.

Having weighed his options, Muturi is set to sign a pact with Ruto and this is good news to the second in command in his control of Mt Kenya.

Currently, Ruto has a cult following in the Mt Kenya region despite being an outsider.

The Kenyan DAILY POST