Monday, April 11, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid has suffered a major setback after Kiambu Town Member of Parliament, Jude Njomo, changed his tune on Jakom’s Presidential bid in August.

In an interview with Kameme on Monday, Njomo, who has been campaigning for Raila Odinga, said the old man cannot be trusted with the top seat in August.

Njomo further said Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed is on record stating what will befall the Mt Kenya region once Raila Odinga wins the top seat in August.

When asked who between Raila and Deputy President William Ruto has the interests of the Mt Kenya people, Njomo said William Samoei Ruto is better.

“I personally apart from being a Jubilee Member of Parliament. I have NO trust in Raila Odinga’s Presidency. That guy cannot be trusted at all costs. William Ruto is better”

“One thing I know is if Raila Odinga becomes the President, then Mount Kenya Region will suffer, and especially the Kikuyu’s. Remember what Junet Mohamed said in Kisii County?” Njomo posed.

