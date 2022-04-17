Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 17, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has suffered a fatal blow in his presidential campaign after a top and influential Mt Kenya leader dumped United Democratic Alliance (UDA) following chaotic party nominations on Thursday.

In his statement on Saturday, Thika Town MP Wainaina Wa Jungle who lost the Kiambu gubernatorial seat primaries to Kimani Wamatangi said he has dumped the party after realising the UDA primaries were not free, fair and verifiable.

“They have rigged me and I want to state it here that after two days, I will give my stand but I will be on the ballot,” he said.

Wa Jungle said he will contest the Kiambu gubernatorial seat as an independent candidate and urged Wamatangi to prepare for a bruising battle in August.

Wamatangi who joined UDA last month won the UDA primaries with 68,532 votes with Jungle becoming second with 50,100 votes.

Former Kiambu County Governor, Ferdinand Waititu came a distant third with 19800 votes.

