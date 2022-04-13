Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 13, 2022 – Tina Lawson is celebrating her husband, Richard Lawson, on their 7th wedding anniversary.

Tina, the mother of Beyonce and Solange, took to Instagram to share a photo from her wedding to Richard, while writing about what their union means to her.

Actor Richard is Tina’s second husband. She was married to Beyonce’s father, Matthew Knowles, but they divorced over infidelity.