Best Forex Brokers in Kenya in 2022

Local investors can now take advantage of the world’s largest, most decentralized market by participating in forex trading, which is becoming increasingly popular in Kenya.

While there are many advantages to trading forex, the inherent risk of doing so might be increased if you do not use a regulated broker. It is also essential to sign up with a broker that provides enough trading tools alongside competitive pricing.

We’ll take a look at four of the best Forex brokers licensed by the CMA in this useful review from forexbrokers.ke.

1.     Exinity East Africa

Overview

The competitive trading environment created by Exinity’s ECN pricing structure, industry-renowned platforms, and swap-free Islamic trading is a result of the company’s competitive trading conditions.

Negative balance protection and personal account managers are just two of the many security measures offered by the broker, both of which are supplied at no additional cost to clients.

Pros and Cons

Pros Full MetaTrader suite available Negative balance protection provided Multi-regulated  Cons Cryptos not available    

Features

FeatureInformation
RegulationCMA, FSRA, FCA
Minimum deposit from$20
Average spread from0.5 pips 
Commissions from$2 per lot for Forex
Deposit/Withdrawal FeesNone
Maximum Leverage1:200
BonusesYes
Customer Support24/5

👉Open a Free Trading Account Now

2.     Scope Markets

Overview

Scope Markets is a global forex and CFD broker with a number of licenses and a high level of regulatory supervision, making it an excellent option according to forexbrokers.ke.

A variety of financial products, including leveraged derivatives and spot stocks, are made available to both retail and institutional clients by the broker, which was created in Kenya.

Each account comes with free MT5 access, competitive trading conditions, and multilingual, 24 hour customer care as standard.

Pros and Cons

Pros MetaTrader 5 available Excellent educational resources Well-regulated  Cons Demo account not currently available    

Features

FeatureInformation
RegulationCMA, CySEC, FSCA
Minimum deposit from$500
Average spread from0.9 pips 
Commissions fromVariable
Deposit/Withdrawal Fees$35 per withdrawal
Maximum Leverage1:30 retail/1:100 professional
BonusesNone
Customer Support24/5

3.     FXPesa

Overview

According to this forexbrokers.ke review, FXPesa, a Kenyan forex and CFDs broker, is a good option. The range financial instruments offered by the broker include shares and indices as well as currency pairs.

Thus, it is a good choice for beginning FX traders because it offers more currency possibilities than many of its competitors.

In addition to the web platform, FXPesa Trader is a desktop trading tool for PCs that works in combination with the FXPesa web platform.

Pros and Cons

Pros MetaTrader 4 available Proprietary trading platform available Good selection of trading assets  Cons Not the tightest spreads in the industry    

Features

FeatureInformation
RegulationCMA
Minimum deposit from$5
Average spread from1.4 pips 
Commissions fromNone
Deposit/Withdrawal Fees1% on e-wallets
Maximum Leverage1:400
Bonuses30% deposit bonus
Customer Support24/5

4.     Pepperstone

Overview

Among CFD providers, Pepperstone has garnered the most customer service accolades. There are numerous ways to get in touch with Pepperstone’s customer support, including a global network of call centers, live chat, and email.

There are no commission spreads on Pepperstone’s standard account, which is compatible with MetaTrader 4 and 5, for Kenyan forex traders.

Pros and Cons

Pros   No minimum deposit Low trading fees for forex No added costs for withdrawals or deposits  Cons   Limited number of instruments No additional research tools    

Features

FeatureInformation
RegulationFCA, ASIC
Minimum deposit fromAUD200
Average spread from0.4 pips 
Commissions from‎$3.76 commission per lot per trade
Deposit/Withdrawal FeesNone
Maximum Leverage1:500
BonusesNone
Customer Support24/5

