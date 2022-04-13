Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Best Forex Brokers in Kenya in 2022

Local investors can now take advantage of the world’s largest, most decentralized market by participating in forex trading, which is becoming increasingly popular in Kenya.

While there are many advantages to trading forex, the inherent risk of doing so might be increased if you do not use a regulated broker. It is also essential to sign up with a broker that provides enough trading tools alongside competitive pricing.

We’ll take a look at four of the best Forex brokers licensed by the CMA in this useful review from forexbrokers.ke.

1. Exinity East Africa

Overview

The competitive trading environment created by Exinity’s ECN pricing structure, industry-renowned platforms, and swap-free Islamic trading is a result of the company’s competitive trading conditions.

Negative balance protection and personal account managers are just two of the many security measures offered by the broker, both of which are supplied at no additional cost to clients.

Pros and Cons

Pros Full MetaTrader suite available Negative balance protection provided Multi-regulated Cons Cryptos not available

Features

Feature Information Regulation CMA, FSRA, FCA Minimum deposit from $20 Average spread from 0.5 pips Commissions from $2 per lot for Forex Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None Maximum Leverage 1:200 Bonuses Yes Customer Support 24/5

👉Open a Free Trading Account Now

2. Scope Markets

Overview

Scope Markets is a global forex and CFD broker with a number of licenses and a high level of regulatory supervision, making it an excellent option according to forexbrokers.ke.

A variety of financial products, including leveraged derivatives and spot stocks, are made available to both retail and institutional clients by the broker, which was created in Kenya.

Each account comes with free MT5 access, competitive trading conditions, and multilingual, 24 hour customer care as standard.

Pros and Cons

Pros MetaTrader 5 available Excellent educational resources Well-regulated Cons Demo account not currently available

Features

Feature Information Regulation CMA, CySEC, FSCA Minimum deposit from $500 Average spread from 0.9 pips Commissions from Variable Deposit/Withdrawal Fees $35 per withdrawal Maximum Leverage 1:30 retail/1:100 professional Bonuses None Customer Support 24/5

3. FXPesa

Overview

According to this forexbrokers.ke review, FXPesa, a Kenyan forex and CFDs broker, is a good option. The range financial instruments offered by the broker include shares and indices as well as currency pairs.

Thus, it is a good choice for beginning FX traders because it offers more currency possibilities than many of its competitors.

In addition to the web platform, FXPesa Trader is a desktop trading tool for PCs that works in combination with the FXPesa web platform.

Pros and Cons

Pros MetaTrader 4 available Proprietary trading platform available Good selection of trading assets Cons Not the tightest spreads in the industry

Features

Feature Information Regulation CMA Minimum deposit from $5 Average spread from 1.4 pips Commissions from None Deposit/Withdrawal Fees 1% on e-wallets Maximum Leverage 1:400 Bonuses 30% deposit bonus Customer Support 24/5

4. Pepperstone

Overview

Among CFD providers, Pepperstone has garnered the most customer service accolades. There are numerous ways to get in touch with Pepperstone’s customer support, including a global network of call centers, live chat, and email.

There are no commission spreads on Pepperstone’s standard account, which is compatible with MetaTrader 4 and 5, for Kenyan forex traders.

Pros and Cons

Pros No minimum deposit Low trading fees for forex No added costs for withdrawals or deposits Cons Limited number of instruments No additional research tools

Features

Feature Information Regulation FCA, ASIC Minimum deposit from AUD200 Average spread from 0.4 pips Commissions from ‎$3.76 commission per lot per trade Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None Maximum Leverage 1:500 Bonuses None Customer Support 24/5

Related News: Forex Trading Tips: The Dos and DON’Ts