Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – Swaleh Kalema, who worked as a court administrator at Maua Law courts was reportedly murdered by his wife Florence Kanario last weekend.

Florence is said to have killed him after suspecting he was cheating on her with a hotel waitress.

On the fateful day that she killed him, they visited the hotel where her husband’s alleged mistress works and stayed for over 9 hours.

CCTV cameras captured her storming out of the hotel breathing fire in the middle of the night while accusing her husband of cheating on her with the hotel waitress.

She stayed in her vehicle for about one hour.

Her deceased husband later joined her and they drove off towards Maua town.

She is suspected to have murdered him after they left the hotel and dumped his body along Meru-Maua road.

Detectives say they have enough evidence linking her to the murder.

When she was arrested, she had some injuries and she had not reported that her husband had gone missing.

Below are photos of the deceased man.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.