Friday, 15 April 2022 – A video has emerged showing the moment a beautiful lady was spotted being ferried home in the morning by a boda boda rider after spending the night in a club.

The light-skinned lady who was dressed to kill in a short dress that exposed her smooth legs was drunk like a skunk.

She completely lost her mind after over-indulging in alcohol.

In the video, some people are heard in the background recording and making fun of the drunk slay queen as the boda boda rider takes her home.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST