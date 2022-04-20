Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – Former Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi has also weighed in on the current stalemate that has rocked the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya coalition, regarding the running mate slot.

Speaking during an interview, Elachi said the alleged negotiation between Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and President Uhuru Kenyatta over the running mate position did not involve ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

“Kalonzo sat with the President and negotiated and not with the former Prime Minister,” Elachi said.

Elachi further questioned the agreement between Kalonzo and Uhuru.

“Kalonzo said he cannot negotiate with Raila and so he negotiated with the President. What was this agreement you had with the President? You are dragging Raila into something he was never part of,” Elachi said.

According to Elachi, Kalonzo ought to have joined the Azimio la Umoja coalition with clean hands and work harmoniously to ensure Raila becomes the next president, instead of clinging to the running mate debate.

Her statement comes following the constant demand by Kalonzo to be named Raila’s running mate or he walks out of the coalition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.