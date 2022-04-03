Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 03 April 2022 – Betty Kyallo’s immediate ex-lover, Nick Ndenda, seems to have moved on, months after their break up.

The hunk lawyer is dating a lady identified as Shita Wabah.

Shita is a successful career woman and has worked with top corporate companies.

Currently, she is the marketing & communications Manager at Nissan Kenya.

She started her career at Eat Out Kenya in 2011 as a social media manager, then joined Ogilvy Africa as a Senior Community Manager in 2013.

She later moved to VML Y&R as a Community Management Lead, then joined Bidco Africa as the Digital Lead before assuming the role of Marketing and Communications Manager at Nissan Kenya.

Shita posted a romantic photo goofing around with Nick and hinted that they are dating.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.