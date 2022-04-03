Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Sunday, 03 April 2022 – Betty Kyallo’s immediate ex-lover, Nick Ndenda, seems to have moved on, months after their break up.
The hunk lawyer is dating a lady identified as Shita Wabah.
Shita is a successful career woman and has worked with top corporate companies.
Currently, she is the marketing & communications Manager at Nissan Kenya.
She started her career at Eat Out Kenya in 2011 as a social media manager, then joined Ogilvy Africa as a Senior Community Manager in 2013.
She later moved to VML Y&R as a Community Management Lead, then joined Bidco Africa as the Digital Lead before assuming the role of Marketing and Communications Manager at Nissan Kenya.
Shita posted a romantic photo goofing around with Nick and hinted that they are dating.
See her photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>