Friday, 08 April 2022 – Former gospel singer turned politician, Kelvin Kioko alias Bahati, has been served with lawsuit papers after he failed to pay for services rendered.

A videographer identified as Jeremiah Mathambu Thomas alias JT, who is being represented by Katunga Mbuvi Advocates, is demanding Ksh 150,000 from Bahati.

In the letter dated March 30, 2022, addressed to Bahati, JT is demanding the immediate payment of the outstanding and agreed amount for the services rendered.

JT used to work at EMD media which is owned by Bahati.

“TAKE NOTICE That if the above-stated sum of Ksh. 150,000/. Is NOT paid to our client, JEREMIAH MATHAMBU THOMAS within the next SEVEN days from the date of service of this demand letter. We have clear and mandatory instructions to institute a recovery suit against you at The High Court in Nairobi without any further reference to you,” the letter reads.

This is not the first time that Bahati is being taken to court for failing to clear debts.

In the past, he has buttered heads with investors, producers, and car sellers for defaulting payments.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.