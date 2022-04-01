Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 1, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders have now threatened to move to parliament to compel Auditor General, Nancy Gathungu, to investigate the public funds used on the Building Bridges Initiate (BBI) process.

In a press release statement on Friday, the leaders said they want Gathungu to carry out a forensic audit on the BBI bill, claiming that the taxpayers’ money used in its campaigns and planning was unconstitutional.

“It is important to note that the public funds used in the unconstitutional process were not appropriated by the National Assembly for that purpose but were rather an illegal diversion of public funds,” the statement read.

“We are aware that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) task force spent approximately Sh10 billion of public money in hotels purportedly for collecting public views,” it stated

The Alliance claims that it is aware of the Accounting Officers who violated a section of the Public Finance Management Act of 2012 by using public funds to finance the expenses for the popularization of the BBI.

The Alliance said that the Supreme Court had done its part and the Audit General should now investigate the public funds.

