Tuesday, April 5, 2022 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s allies have rejected Deputy President William Ruto’s apology over the attack on Baba and his chopper in Uasin Gishu County.

Led by Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, the leaders from Siaya County claimed Ruto’s apology was not genuine, hence as Raila’s followers, they will not fall for his gimmicks.

According to the legislator, Ruto has sensed defeat in the coming elections and the attacks on Raila’s chopper were planned by UDA under the instructions of the DP.

“We don’t accept that apology as Raila’s followers and we want to tell Ruto that ‘if he planted seeds of thuggery then he will for sure reap the fruits of violence” stated Wandayi.

He accused Ruto of fooling them with apologies, saying the damage had been done and that people must be held responsible for the Soy attacks.

While promising to put Ruto in his place, Wandayi claimed that DP was preparing himself for post-August General Elections.

“You cannot command your goons to attack Raila and ask for forgiveness, we are not fools. You have realized that you are losing this election pants down, your recourse is now violence. We shall deal with you properly” added Opiyo.

On his part, Siaya Senator James Orengo warned that they will not accept such acts of violence, adding that their boss Raila Odinga has all the rights to visit any part of the country.

Orengo insisted on the need to have peace past August polls, adding that Raila will not be cowed into skipping certain regions perceived to be Ruto’s strongholds in his campaigns.

