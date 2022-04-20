Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has revealed the identity of the candidate who should deputise former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in August.

Raila, 77, has only 8 days to name a candidate per the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Act.

Speaking about the choice of Raila Odinga’s running mate on Wednesday, Atwoli said that Raila needs to choose a running mate who is honest and not someone who will be like Deputy President William Ruto by starting early campaigns immediately he gets into office.

“I would want Raila to pick an honest person who respects hierarchy and not someone who would be appointed today and start campaigns tomorrow. He needs someone who will give him enough peace to deliver to Kenyans,” Atwoli said.

This is a big blow to former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka‘s ambition to deputise Raila Odinga since he is on record saying once he is named Raila’s deputy, he will start campaigning for his presidential bid in 2027.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.