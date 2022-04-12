Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 12, 2022 – ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi has predicted doom for President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the much anticipated August 9th General Election.

This follows the recent high-profile defection to Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza, with the latest being National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, who dumped Uhuru’s camp for Ruto’s, days after his Senate counterpart Ken Lusaka made a similar move.

Speaking yesterday, Mudavadi mocked Uhuru that he had nobody left behind him save for his Aide De Camp, who was only there because his military uniform dictated so.

He noted that at the rate at which politicians are leaving Uhuru, he will one day wake up to find his bodyguard also gone.

“The only person left behind the president is the ADC, who is only there because of military duties. However, politically, one day Uhuru will wake up and find that even his bodyguard has deserted him because everybody is moving to Kenya Kwanza,” Mudavadi chided.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.