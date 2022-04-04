Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 4, 2022 – Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has ditched ODM after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga locked him out of the party by giving his competitor a direct ODM ticket to contest for the Homa Bay gubernatorial seat.

Speaking over the weekend, Kidero announced that he will now run for the Homa Bay gubernatorial seat as an independent candidate.

The embattled former governor, who is facing numerous corruption cases, said his decision was informed by Raila’s move to give Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga a direct ticket.

“I do not recognize the alleged consensus that saw the rights of our people trampled on by a few self-seekers who intend to retain the status quo. I have been inundated with calls, with people asking me to soldier on with my candidature.

“I am glad that you have re-affirmed here at Simbi Primary School grounds that you are ready to vote for me and Raila Odinga. The people of Homa Bay have not reaped the benefits of devolution despite receiving billions of shillings during the last 10 years,” Kidero stated.

Kidero noted that the interests of the people were not considered by ODM before they handed the party ticket to the Homabay Woman Rep.

“As I welcome those who previously believed on the contrary opinion propagated by my former opponents into the Homabay race, I wish to let them know that all of us are members of Homabay County,” Kidero stated.

“Under the leadership of Raila Odinga – Kenya stands to gain a great deal of progress and growth. He must be respected and given all the votes when the election comes.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.