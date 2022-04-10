Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 10, 2022 – Azimio La Umoja Movement deposited their coalition agreement at the Registrar of Political Parties, having been the last day for all political coalitions to submit their agreements.

In a leaked document named Declaration of Support for Mr. Odinga, the coalition sought to lock its members to remain inside the Azimio camp for at least one year after the date of registration.

No party will be allowed to leave Azimio for one year, a move that will allow its presidential candidate Raila Odinga to organize his government should he win the August general polls.

Any party that will intend to leave Azimio is expected to notify the coalition (90-day notification) and will only leave three months after the general elections.

The deal also ensures that the presidential candidate and their running mate will run on Azimio la Umoja ticket, with the rest of the aspirants allowed to run on their respective parties.

The deal was signed by all the parties that have since joined hands with Azimio la Umoja camp, including the new One Kenya Alliance allies that recently joined the outfit.

The zoning of regions has also been done away with, with every party inside Azimio being free to field their candidates in any part of the country.

According to sources, apart from the ‘Declaration of Support for Mr. Odinga’ document, also deposited another document dubbed ‘Power-Sharing Matrix’.

Although the power-sharing matrix document still remains top-secret, sources indicate that this was signed by ODM, Jubilee, Kalonzo’s One Kenya Alliance and the three governors from Ukambani who had threatened to leave Azimio.

It is reported that each of the factions will get at least a quarter of the government if Raila is elected as president come August 9th.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.