Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT – JUMUIA RESORTS, KANAMAI
The National Council Churches of Kenya (NCCK), an umbrella organization for Protestant Churches and Christian Organizations registered in Kenya, is seeking to recruit a highly skilled, experienced and results oriented professional. Applications from interested and suitably qualified candidates to fill in the following position:
JOB TITLE: Assistant Accountant
COMMENCEMENT DATE: May, 2022
WORK STATION: Jumuia Resorts, Kanamai
IMMEDIATE SUPERVISOR Operations Manager
MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB
To maintain accurate accounting records and ensure compliance with established internal controls in the Jumuia Resorts.
Responsibilities
Prudent Management of Resorts funds
- Prepare weekly cash flow forecasts against Resorts needs and budget.
- Prepare cash request on the basis of planned activities, expenditure and commitments as per budget lines
- Prepare monthly bank reconciliations on or before 10th of every month
- Conduct monthly cash count and prepare cash certificates
- Verify authenticity of various payments, ensuring proper authorization, support documentation and accounting to appropriate budget lines.
- Act as bank Agent in the operation of Resorts Bank accounts
- Custodian of the Resorts accountable documents
- Ensure spending within the budget lines
Maintain Records and books of accounts related to Resorts.
- Ensure timely keying in of accounting data into the software.
- Ensure all expenditure returns are properly captured and posted
- Ensure proper and sequenced filing of all accounting payment vouchers, supporting documents and Petty cash reimbursements
Asset Management
- Ensure that all Resorts assets are well secured and coded
- Ensure maintenance of an up to date asset listing stating the location/user
- Ensure proper handing over and safe custody of the assets upon staff transition
- Ensure disposal of assets is in line with NCCK disposal policy
Financial Reporting
- Prepare monthly General Ledger for updating
- Participate in budget preparation for the Resort
- Facilitate smooth external audit
Liaison Role
Liaise with Resorts accountant on all expenditure and cash flows
Leadership Roles
Provide guidance to the Store keeper and Receptions in handling budgets and finances and billing
Perform any other duties that may be assigned from time to time by the supervisor.
Qualifications
- Level of Education/Academic Qualification
- At least Form IV – KCSE or equivalent.
- Diploma/Bachelor’s Degree in Business Related Discipline or its Equivalent
- Professional accounting qualifications – At least CPA II
- Strong management and leadership skills
- Good interpersonal skills
- Experience in computerized accounting system.
- Must be flexible and versatile.
- Work under minimum supervision
- At least 3 years’ experience in a similar position.
- Must have worked in a similar position for at least 3 years
How to Apply
Interested candidates should visit NCCK JOB APPLICATION FORM to fill the Recruitment Form not later than 12:00 pm on April 22, 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Please note that NCCK does NOT charge any fee whatsoever for application, processing, interviewing or securing employment.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>