ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT – JUMUIA RESORTS, KANAMAI

The National Council Churches of Kenya (NCCK), an umbrella organization for Protestant Churches and Christian Organizations registered in Kenya, is seeking to recruit a highly skilled, experienced and results oriented professional. Applications from interested and suitably qualified candidates to fill in the following position:

JOB TITLE: Assistant Accountant

COMMENCEMENT DATE: May, 2022

WORK STATION: Jumuia Resorts, Kanamai

IMMEDIATE SUPERVISOR Operations Manager

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

To maintain accurate accounting records and ensure compliance with established internal controls in the Jumuia Resorts.

Responsibilities

Prudent Management of Resorts funds

Prepare weekly cash flow forecasts against Resorts needs and budget.

Prepare cash request on the basis of planned activities, expenditure and commitments as per budget lines

Prepare monthly bank reconciliations on or before 10th of every month

Conduct monthly cash count and prepare cash certificates

Verify authenticity of various payments, ensuring proper authorization, support documentation and accounting to appropriate budget lines.

Act as bank Agent in the operation of Resorts Bank accounts

Custodian of the Resorts accountable documents

Ensure spending within the budget lines

Maintain Records and books of accounts related to Resorts.

Ensure timely keying in of accounting data into the software.

Ensure all expenditure returns are properly captured and posted

Ensure proper and sequenced filing of all accounting payment vouchers, supporting documents and Petty cash reimbursements

Asset Management

Ensure that all Resorts assets are well secured and coded

Ensure maintenance of an up to date asset listing stating the location/user

Ensure proper handing over and safe custody of the assets upon staff transition

Ensure disposal of assets is in line with NCCK disposal policy

Financial Reporting

Prepare monthly General Ledger for updating

Participate in budget preparation for the Resort

Facilitate smooth external audit

Liaison Role

Liaise with Resorts accountant on all expenditure and cash flows

Leadership Roles

Provide guidance to the Store keeper and Receptions in handling budgets and finances and billing

Perform any other duties that may be assigned from time to time by the supervisor.

Qualifications

Level of Education/Academic Qualification

At least Form IV – KCSE or equivalent.

Diploma/Bachelor’s Degree in Business Related Discipline or its Equivalent

Professional accounting qualifications – At least CPA II

Strong management and leadership skills

Good interpersonal skills

Experience in computerized accounting system.

Must be flexible and versatile.

Work under minimum supervision

At least 3 years’ experience in a similar position.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should visit NCCK JOB APPLICATION FORM to fill the Recruitment Form not later than 12:00 pm on April 22, 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Please note that NCCK does NOT charge any fee whatsoever for application, processing, interviewing or securing employment.