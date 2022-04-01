Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 1, 2022 – Former footballer and Chelsea Football Club star, Ashley Cole is engaged to his model girlfriend Sharon Canu.

Cole took to Instagram to share the news alongside Sharon, who told fans she was celebrating the “easiest yes she’d ever said”.

Ashley, 41, reposted a clip of the pair sharing an intimate kiss after the footballer got down on one knee in front of bouquets of roses.

Dressed in a grey suit and white shirt, the star placed his arms around his fiancee, who held onto his face as she gave him a kiss.

Stunning in a long brown dress, Sharon wrote to fans over the snap, tagging her beau: “The easiest ‘yes’ I’ve ever said.”

Ashley, who was divorced from singer Cheryl 12 years ago, went on to repost the photograph to his own fans, tagging the model alongside a series of red heart emojis.

Sharon, who is the mother of Ashley’s two children, is believed to have met the footballer when he joined AS Roma in Italy back in 2014.

The couple choose to keep their relationship extremely private, with Ashley often not featuring Sharon on his social media pages.

Sharon and Ashley became parents for the first time in February 2016 after months of speculation that Sharon was pregnant.

They never confirmed the birth and are yet to reveal their son’s name. The couple welcomed their second child in February 2018 – a little girl they called Grace.

Ashley was previously married to pop singer Cheryl, then part of girl band “Girls Aloud”, after they tied the knot in a lavish wedding in 2006.