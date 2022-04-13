Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 13, 2022 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has laughed off attempts by his own party, the Democratic Party (DP), to dislodge him from the leadership position days after he joined Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

According to Muturi, he is unmoved by a petition filed at the Registrar of Political Parties by three members of his party who are challenging his move to team up with Ruto.

He termed the three members as busybodies and told them to move on because he is not backing down on his partnership with Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

“For those that are desirous of trying to begin that old game just know and remember that it is only a fool that does one thing repeatedly and hopes to get different results,’ he said.

“You tried it with my brother Moses Wetangula of FORD Kenya, Mwangi Kiunjuri of The Service Party, William Kabogo of Tujibebe Party but all those attempts failed,” he added.

Muturi formally joined the Kenya Kwanza Alliance last Saturday, claiming that its ideologies were similar with those of the Democratic Party which he leads.

However, his move sparked internal wrangles a day later when three members Wambugu Nyamu, Daniel Munene and Kingori Choto claimed that Muturi violated the party’s National Delegates Convention (NDC) resolution which resolved that the party will not join any coalition before the August polls.

In their letter to the Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu, the trio wants “the coalition document purporting to join the Kenya Kwanza Alliance rejected.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST