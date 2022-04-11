Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 11 April 2022 – Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, appears to have dropped his tough stand on being the presidential running mate to ODM leader, Raila Odinga, in the coming August elections.

Speaking in Mwingi, Kitui County on Saturday, Musyoka gave the impression that he was ready to take up any role in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Government.

According to Musyoka, what was important is ensuring the former Prime Minister defeats Deputy President William Ruto in the forthcoming presidential elections.“I want my brother to know that whatever political formations they come up with, this time is the time for him to be president and I commend him for his ability to stand strong,” Kalonzo said.

It is not an open secret that the running mate slot in the newly formed Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition has caused disunity ahead of the August polls.

Speaking in Nakuru on Saturday, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui blasted the former Vice-President over his demand for the running mate slot yet he was a new entrant in the Azimio formation.

“Tulianza safari wakati wengine hawangekaribia baba, wamekuja juzi sasa wamekuwa pharisee pale mbele, we are not their by chance but by choice,” Kinyanjui said.

Loosely translated to “We began this journey a long time ago when other people never wanted to associate with Baba (Raila), now they have come and taken front row seat”

Kinyanjui and other Jubilee leaders insist that the ODM leader Raila Odinga’s presidential running mate must come from the vote-rich region of Mt Kenya.

“We are not blind followers, the region of Mt. Kenya expects nothing short of the deputy president, it doesn’t matter who it is,” Kinyanjui said

