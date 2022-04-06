Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga is in deep trouble after the newly-formed Democratic Action Party picked a fresh fight with him in the Azimio-OKA coalition arrangements.

This is after the Defense CS Eugene Wamalwa-allied party accused Raila of discrimination by not abiding by an agreement signed between the two coalition partners ODM and DAP Kenya.

Speaking during a press conference, the party leaders blamed the former Prime Minister for issuing direct tickets to ODM aspirants and leaving the DAP Kenya aspirants in confusion.

They threatened Raila that they will not buy his idea of issuing direct tickets to aspirants in the Western region.

They reminded the former PM that politics in Kenya is divided in terms of ethnic basis and that he should issue direct tickets to aspirants from the Nyanza region through his ODM party and leave the DAP Kenya party to issue tickets to the Western region aspirants.

DAP-K threatened to quit Azimio if Raila would not stop doing what he is doing.

Earlier, the Wafula Wamunyinti-led party dismissed reports alleging that the outfit had reached a zoning agreement with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) for fielding candidates in Western Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.