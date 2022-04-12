Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday April 12, 2022 – A police officer attached to the elite presidential escort unit has committed suicide in his house in Juja, Kiambu County.

The officer, identified as Samuel Ngatia, was attached to Deputy President William Ruto’s security team.

He died after shooting himself in the head on Monday morning.

No suicide note was left and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers from Juja are investigating the incident.

After the incident, cops moved to the house and obtained two spent cartridges, a Jericho pistol and a submachine gun in the same house.

However, sources have intimated that the officer divorced his wife two years ago and the two have not been on good terms.

Lately, cases of police officers committing suicide under some unclear circumstances have been on the rise with questions raised as to what could be happening in the society.

Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i is on record urging officers to seek medical attention when they feel overwhelmed with emotions.

