Tuesday, April 26, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto is set to announce his running mate any time from now.

This was revealed by his close ally and Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi.

Speaking during an interview, Maangi, who is a close ally for the DP, revealed that everything concerning who will deputize DP Ruto is ready as of now.

According to him, a consensual decision has been reached and all Kenyans especially those affiliated to Kenya Kwanza should remain calm for the announcement.

“In Kenya Kwanza, we’re prepared. The DP (William Ruto) will name his running mate any time from now,” DG Maangi revealed.

His sentiments come as Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga were caught off guard after the electoral commission announced Thursday this week as the deadline for the candidates to submit the names of their running mates.

This comes even as Raila is away in the US, a trip he has cut short and will be back in the country on Wednesday to name his running mate in accordance with the IEBC deadline as well as to attend the burial of the late President Mwai Kibaki.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.