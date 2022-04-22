Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, 22 April 2022 – A pastor ordered his brainwashed congregants to line up in the pulpit during a deliverance service that was packed to the brim and whipped them to cast out sins.
He claimed that the whip he was using was anointed.
The brainwashed congregants almost caused a stampede as they lined up to be whipped and in the process, be free from sins.
Watch video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
